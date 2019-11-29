Lowcountry family gives up their family dinner to serve the community

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - In lieu of a traditional family Thanksgiving around the dinner table, one Bluffton family chose to roll their sleeves up and provide a meal to other families instead.
“Sitting at a table at my cousins house and they decided to do more for Thanksgiving and giving back to the community instead of just coming together as a family and sharing our love,” Leah Frazier explained.
The late Oscar Frazier’s family served up Thanksgiving dinner to about 300 people in his honor at the park that bears his name.
"It’s been very rewarding. Not only being able to help other families, but to lock arms with our families and our kids,” said Kenneth Frazier Jr.
About sixty family members got to work cooking food Wednesday night and Thursday morning, and serving all day long.
“We had a lot of organizations donate and we each did a turkey. We each did a couple side dishes. We did some banana bread, some pies," Leah Frazier added.
The family also collected gift cards and money for foster children in Beaufort and Jasper County Department of Social Services program. They were able to raise more than $750.
“The ability to come together and provide food for people that may not be from the area, may not have family in the area or may not have a meal today, for them to be able to come out here, have fun and play games, associate in fellowship with each other to give meals- it’s been real good,” Oscar Frazier Jr. said.
The Frazier family put the giving in Thanksgiving this year and said they hope to host the community dinner again next year and make it even bigger.
