Making Farmer’s Market Bruschetta with Rebekah Lingenfelser

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern Alumna and Food Network Star finalist Rebekah Lingenfelser appeared on Morning Break to share a new recipe! She showed us how to cook her Farmer’s Market Bruschetta.
Ingredients:
- 2 Tablespoons of Olive Oil
- 6 cloves of garlic, minced
- Half of 1 medium Vidalia onion, finely chopped
- 2 pints red and yellow grape tomatoes, halved
- Balsamic Vinegar to taste
- 1 tsp sugar
- 1 bunch fresh basil, separated into leaves, rolled up tightly and sliced (chiffonade)
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 Italian or French Baguette
- 1 whole garlic clove, peeled
- 1 stick of butter
Directions:
- Heat olive oil in a medium skillet. Add garlic and onion and stir for about one minute. Pour into a mixing bowl and let cool slightly.
- Add tomatoes, a splash of balsamic vinegar, sugar and basil. Season to taste with salt & pepper. Toss to coat.
- Cut the baguette into diagonal slices. Melt half the butter in the same skillet you used for the garlic. Cook the baguette on both sides until golden brown. Rub toast with one whole garlic clove while hot. Repeat with remaining butter and bread.
To serve, stir the tomato mixture and spoon generously over toasted baguette slices.
