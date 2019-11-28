Salvation army opened its doors for hundreds of people on Thanksgiving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The salvation army on Montgomery street opened its doors to hundreds of people for Thanksgiving Thursday.
They served green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, pecan pie, and other refreshments.
The Salvation Army usually serves about 80,000 meals throughout the year to the homeless.
While they usually supply meals to those most in need, Thursday was open to anyone who wanted a hot meal.
((Maj. Paul Egan-salvation army corps officer))
“The opportunity for people to come and get together on this day is a chance for us to think about how grateful we are for all the blessings that we have and then to enjoy shared company," said corps officer Major Paul Egan.
Egan said more than 80 people stayed in their shelters the night before Thanksgiving and their door is always open for anybody who needs a meal.
He also said they are always looking for volunteers to ring bells for their Red Kettle Campaign.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.