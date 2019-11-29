Savannah Weekend: Tree Lighting and Boat Parade of Lights

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get ready to kick off the holiday season in Savannah! The festivities begin Friday with the tree lighting on Broughton Street.
“Friday evening, of course, is the ceremonial holiday tree lighting ceremony at the corner of Bull and Broughton Street. We’re really excited about this, it has really become one of the most popular events of the season and it really kicks off the holiday season," said Joe Marinelli, of Visit Savannah.
The tree lighting ceremony starts at 7 p.m. with a welcome, followed by performances with dancers from the Gretchen Greene School of Dance and Abeni Cultural Arts Dance Studio. Local band Tell Scarlet will also perform, and there might even be a special visitor from the North Pole.
This event is free and open to everyone.
On Saturday night, join WTOC’s Cyreia Sandlin for a beautiful evening at the Westin Savannah Harbor for the Boat Parade of Lights.
“It’s a very popular tradition here in Savannah, it’s the 19th Annual Boat Parade of Lights. We’re really excited this year to be able to host it again and put on a great event for all of Savannah," said Mark Spadoni, of the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and Spa.
The doors open at 5 p.m., and there will be food and beverages, a choir performance, tree lighting and proclamation by General Oglethorpe. The parade begins at 7 p.m.
For more information on these and more Savannah holiday events, click here.
