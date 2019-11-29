Thanksgiving Leftover Remix Recipes by Libbie Summers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the best parts of Thanksgiving at home is the leftovers. If you have a fridge full of food and want to get a little creative in the kitchen, Libbie Summers has a recipe you’ll want to try:
Stuffing Nest Baked Eggs (stuffing, egg + gravy)
Serves 3
What you need: Leftover dressing
1 teaspoon oil
3 large Egg
Coarsely ground black pepper
Leftover Gravy, heated (optional)
What to do:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. 2. Using a large ring mold or anything about 5-inches in diameter, cut out 3 rounds of stuffing. Using a smaller ring mold, cut out another round in the center of each larger round. Save smaller rounds for another use. 3. Over medium heat, add oil to a cast-iron or other oven-safe skillet. Add rounds of stuffing to skillet and cook until just heated through on the bottom. 4. Break an egg into the hole of each stuffing round and sprinkle with pepper.
5. Place skillet in oven and cook eggs until desired doneness (about 8-12 minutes).
To Serve: Remove Stuffing Nest Baked Eggs to plates and spoon gravy over if desired. Or serve from the skillet.
Monet’s Favorite Sandwich (warm roasted turkey, brie + raspberry and cranberry preserves on a baguette)
Serves 4
What you need: ¼ cup cranberry sauce
¼ cup raspberry preserves 1 baguette, sliced in half lengthwise 12 ounces roasted turkey, sliced or torn into large pieces 4 ounces brie, cut into chunks chopped parsley, optional
What to do: 1. Preheat oven to broil. 2. In a small bowl, stir together the cranberry sauce and raspberry preserves. Set aside. 3. Place the bottom half of the bread on a baking sheet (cut side up). Spread preserve mixture over the bread. Top with turkey. Top turkey with chunks of brie. 4. Broil just until the brie has melted (about 3-5 minutes).
To Serve: Garnish warm sandwich with parsley. Place top half of the bread on the sandwich (or eat open face) and cut into four equal pieces. Serve warm.
Recipe and styling by @libbiesummers, Photography by @chiachong.
