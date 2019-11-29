Thanksgiving Leftover Remix Recipes by Libbie Summers

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. 2. Using a large ring mold or anything about 5-inches in diameter, cut out 3 rounds of stuffing. Using a smaller ring mold, cut out another round in the center of each larger round. Save smaller rounds for another use. 3. Over medium heat, add oil to a cast-iron or other oven-safe skillet. Add rounds of stuffing to skillet and cook until just heated through on the bottom. 4. Break an egg into the hole of each stuffing round and sprinkle with pepper.