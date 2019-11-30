Arrest made in armed robbery that left Vidalia clerk shot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A 19-year-old is facing charges after an armed robbery Friday night in the Vidalia.
The Vidalia Police Department says 19-year-old Jamie Sanders, Jr. has been charged for the armed robbery at the Friday night, that left a store clerk shot during the robbery.
Officers from the Vidalia Police Department and deputies from the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Circle K on E. First Street around 9 p.m. in reference to an armed robbery.
Police say the suspect entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money from the store clerk. After complying with the robber’s demand, the clerk was shot once by the suspect, who then fled on foot.
Sanders was found hiding inside of a room at the Econo Inn by Vidalia Police and investigators about 3 a.m. Saturday morning.
Sanders is charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault and is being held at the Toombs County Detentions Center.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Vidalia Police Department – Criminal Investigation Division at 912.537.4123.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.