Deals follow Black Friday with Small Business Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -As if Black Friday wasn’t enough shopping, the deals have followed for local deals for Small Business Saturday
Game Changers on Ford Avenue in Richmond Hill had tons of deals.
They sell the latest and most popular brands of running and walking footwear and other accessories and apparel.
One of the employees says it’s important for their business to keep participating in Small Business Saturday because it helps them reach people in the community they normally wouldn’t.
It’s also a way to help boost their sales and stand out from bigger franchise stores such as Walmart.
“Small businesses, we’re all about the community, we’re involved in the community and just letting people know that not only is them shopping at our community local small business, but it also helps us get more branched out into the community,” said Brittany Dino, a sales and social media correspondent.
You still have time to take advantage of small business Saturday until stores close.
It’s going on across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.