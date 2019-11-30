Health District raises HIV awareness ahead of World AIDs Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Dozens of people came to the West Broad Seventh Day Adventist Church sporting red to raise awareness for HIV and AIDs ahead of World AIDs Day.
This year’s theme was “Ending the HIV/AIDS Epidemic: Community by Community.”
Families were able to ask questions in a safe space. There was also a lunch and learn for kids.
The Departments of Public Health’s HIV outreach specialist says Chatham County was number two on the states list when it came to new HIV diagnosis, but it is now number eight.
He says it is never too early to start having the conversation.
“There’s a goal right now and initiative to not just slow the epidemic but to end the epidemic come 2030, and we really believe that it’s possible and so that’s why we want awareness to continue to be raised not just among youth, but among everybody," said HIV outreach specialist G. Allen Battle. "One of the things that I always point out is that the first word in HIV the H stands for human it’s everyone’s condition.”
Battle says they have plenty of opportunities for people to get tested.
You can go to Living Hope Community Fellowship from 10 until 11 a.m. on Sunday or to the Walgreens on Victory Drive from 3-7 p.m. on Monday.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.