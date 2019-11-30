Reports of car submerged closes part of Pine Meadow Road while CCPD investigates

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department has closed Pine Meadow Road, from Dean Forest Road to the Mitsubishi facility, while they investigate a submerged car in a body of water in the 1000 block.
Witnesses told police they saw a portion of the vehicle above water, but the vehicle is now completely submerged. The Savannah Fire Dive Team has searched the vehicle and did not find a person inside.
As a precaution the dive team is searching surrounding water.
Drivers should avoid the area at this time.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.