Reports of car submerged closes part of Pine Meadow Road while CCPD investigates

November 29, 2019 at 8:15 PM EST - Updated November 29 at 9:09 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department has closed Pine Meadow Road, from Dean Forest Road to the Mitsubishi facility, while they investigate a submerged car in a body of water in the 1000 block.

Witnesses told police they saw a portion of the vehicle above water, but the vehicle is now completely submerged. The Savannah Fire Dive Team has searched the vehicle and did not find a person inside.

As a precaution the dive team is searching surrounding water.

Drivers should avoid the area at this time.

