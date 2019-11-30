Tree Lighting Spectacular held Friday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The tree at the corner of Broughton and Bull streets in Savannah is shining bright.
Friday night’s “Tree Lighting Spectacular” included a festive countdown with live performances, singing and dancing, and a special guest from the North Pole!
The tree lighting ceremony marked the start of “Savannah Holly Days.”
“It is wonderful," said Jose Torres who is visiting from Florida. "My wife and I love the idea that families gather together. It feels like home-like feeling, a close knit kind of thing. People are really nice and we love it.”
Bull Street will be closed between Congress and Broughton Streets until Friday, January 3rd for the holiday stage and tree.
