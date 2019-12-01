Remembering Craig Harney: The Southeast News Leader

Craig would say that answering phones turned into the career of a lifetime. He went from answering phones to playing a critical role in establishing WTOC as “The Southeast News Leader”. You could find Craig combing the streets of Savannah with a camera on his shoulder, looking for the perfect shot. You could find him in Brooklet peanut fields with dirt on his pants as he laid in the ground, framing up the rows of peanut plants before he pressed record. He was a professional at connecting the audience with what was on the screen.