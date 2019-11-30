Sunday: Rain followed by a big cool down!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures won’t fall much at all overnight thanks to a warm front lifting north. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s at sunrise with increasing cloud cover.
Tybee Island Tides: 1.1' 5:08AM | 7.1' 11:19AM | 0.7' 5:53PM
A cold front moves in from the west mid-morning through the afternoon, bringing with it a band of showers and an embedded thunderstorm or two. This front is moving quick, so most accumulations will be at a quarter of an inch or less. Rain clears out by the evening.
Cooler air won’t waste time filtering in to the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire, lows fall to the mid 40s Monday morning with highs struggling to make it out of the 50s Monday afternoon. The coldest air of the week arrives Tuesday morning, where frosty conditions are likely. Inland communities have a good chance of briefly dropping down to freezing before sunrise.
The rest of the week will feel like fall, with another chance for showers on Friday.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
