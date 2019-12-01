Weekend festivities usher in holiday cheer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Holiday cheer was abundant throughout downtown Savannah thanks to festivities happening all over this week.
“Of all the places I’ve lived, Savannah has truly been extra special with their celebration of Christmas,” said resident Dianne Darcy
From the tree lighting spectacular in downtown Savannah, to shopping on Black Friday, Savannah residents came out to celebrate the holiday season’s arrival. To wrap up the week was the annual Savannah Harbor Boat Parade of Lights.
Old holiday traditions with a twist are why people like Darcy say they try to get involved in these events each year.
“The uniqueness of the city. The uniqueness of the boat parade to ring in the whole holiday season.”
Families and friends all coming together to share experiences and to celebrate the ‘most wonderful time of the year.’
“Getting out right after Thanksgiving and getting in the Christmas spirit was something that I wanted to do so that I can enjoy as much of it as I can,” said resident Kelli Reale.
“I’ve been waiting for it since the summer!” Jamie and Ava
Reale says this is her second event she’s been to this week and she can’t wait for more.
“Yesterday I went to Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens, which is a walkthrough of the Botanical Gardens with all of these lights. It was pretty amazing.”
