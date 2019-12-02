Bundle up! Tuesday widespread freezing temps

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Back to the grind, but at least the weather is pleasant. Most of us made it to the middle 50s except Baxley and Alma only 52 and 53 respectively. Wind speeds will slack off from the 15-20 mph to 5-10 mph through the evening. We’ll drop to 40° by midnight in Savannah.
A Freeze Warning is in effect from 4am-8am for Appling, Bacon, Jeff Davis, Ware, Wayne Counties. More counties will see freezing temperatures but no warnings will be issued since we’ve already had a freeze.
Daybreak Tuesday temperatures will drop to freezing and some subfreezing, but not quite for the islands with temperatures around 36°. It will feel nice in the sun, but once again afternoon highs will take their time to peak in the middle 50s.
I’m forecasting abundant sunshine for the majority of the work week with our warmest day this week only reaching 66° and that’ll be Thursday.
Right now a weak cold front will give us a 30% chance of showers on Friday and Friday evening. We’ll keep a slight chance of showers in the forecast for Saturday and on the cooler side: 46/62.
Sunday into next work week, back into the 70s with greater rain chances.
Stay Safe!
JErtle