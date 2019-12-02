City of Savannah offering free holiday parking

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah wants to make holiday shopping a little easier.
The city is offering the first three hours of parking at any of its garages for free. Daily rates will kick in after the third hour.
You can take advantage of this deal every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday now through December 27th at any of the following city-owned garages:
- Bryan Street Garage - 100 E Bryan St.
- Liberty Street Garage - 301 W Liberty St.
- Robinson Garage - 132 Montgomery St.
- State Street Garage - 100 E State St.
- Whitaker Street Garage - 7 Whitaker St.
