Congressman Buddy Carter remembers WTOC’s Craig Harney

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter spoke to us about the passing of longtime WTOC employee Craig Harney.
Carter praised his community spirit and tireless effort to help the the Savannah area shine and come together.
“Anybody who works with the media and has that experience realizes just how valuable he was and what a great asset he was to our area. Not only that, what a great person,” said Carter.
A visitation will be held Tuesday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. followed by a Vigil Service at The Cathedral of St. John the Baptist on East Harris Street in Savannah.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist on Wednesday morning at 10:00. Craig will be buried at Bonaventure Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers - Craig’s family asks for donations to be made in his name to the United Way of the Coastal Empire.
