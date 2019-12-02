Consider This: Remembering the legacy of Craig Harney

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -George Will once wrote that the future has a way of arriving unannounced. On Saturday, the future of a world without Craig Harney in it arrived with minimal fanfare, but an abundance of heartache.
In his 65 years, Craig found very little that could slow him down, but in recent weeks cancer did just that. The disease finally got the best of him, though not without a valiant fight to the end.
There’s so much that can be said about Craig and his contribution to making this station, this community and me personally, much better. There’s nothing that Craig touched that he didn’t improve.
We had a special partnership for the 20 years that I’ve known him. I would say I was ideas and he was implementation and there was no idea of mine or anyone else’s, no matter how half-baked it was, that Craig couldn’t pull off.
Whether it be getting Walter Cronkite to host WTOC’s 50th Anniversary or turning Bert Tenenbaum into the Man of Steel flying through Downtown Savannah, Craig always found a way to make things happen.
That is the essence of who Craig. His singular goal was to elevate everyone around him. He’d like to tell me that a rising tide lifts all ships. Craig was a tidal wave of talent and passion that could lift an armada to a better place.
Now it is Craig who is in a better place.
It pains me to no end to know that tomorrow and every day thereafter I’ll walk by his office and he won’t be there to tell me he’s never been better, but because of Craig Harney and the way he’s touched all of our lives, we’re now the ones who’ve never been better.
