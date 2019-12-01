Dave Turley’s Sunday Evening Wx Forecast 12-1-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will push through the area overnight and usher in much colder air. The winds will begin to increase too. High pressure dominates our weather Monday through Thursday. We'll see dry weather with below average temps. A cold front moves in Friday with our next rain chance.
Tonight will be clear and breezy, lows 41-44 with wind chills in the 30s. West winds at 10-15 mph.
Monday will be sunny, breezy and chilly, highs 54-56 with northwest winds gusting to 30mph.
Monday night will be clear and cold, lows in the low to mid 30s.
Tuesday will be sunny and chilly, highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Tuesday night will be clear, lows in the upper 30s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday night will be clear, lows near 40.
Thursday will see a mid of sun and clouds, highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 40s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
