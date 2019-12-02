“In Her Own Words”: Maggie Harney pays tribute to father Craig Harney

“The honor from the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee was wonderful but, but they honor me every time I’m in their presence,” Craig says. “They recognize me as a friend. They recognize me as someone on this on the same side. They recognized that I’ll guard their history as if it were my own. So, the plaque/ trophy was very nice, but to get a call from Tommy Brunson, Jerry Hogan, Jim Forbes. You know all those guys. That, that you know. That trusted me. I think that’s really, these people trust you with their story. You cannot let them down.”