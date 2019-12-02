How to find the perfect Christmas tree

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -One of the many holiday traditions includes setting out to find the perfect Christmas tree.
For generations, the Snowy Mountain Christmas Tree Farm in North Carolina has grown thousands of trees to be bought and decorated for the holiday.
Each year, farm owner Clay Cuthbertson says they sell around 10,000 of them. For 34 years they’ve brought truckloads of trees to this location at the Oglethorpe Mall. With dozens of trees, families can pick the right one for their house.
“They come, walk the lot and find what they need," said Cuthbertson. "We’ll cut it, trim it up for them, give it a fresh cut, put it in the stand if they want to, and sometimes we deliver them.”
Cuthbertson says they also sell garlands, wreaths, and other assortments.
He says in order to have the tree last long it's important to buy them fresh and follow a few tips.
“You want to get it in water and keep it away from a heat duct or a heat source. Check the water every day, make sure it doesn’t run out of water and it should do fine.”
