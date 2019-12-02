LIST: Holiday return policies from popular stores, online retailers

JCPenney - Items are eligible for return with or without a receipt. If you return an item with a purchase receipt, you may exchange the item or get a full refund for the purchase price. The refund will be issued to the original form of payment. When returning items with a gift receipt, they may be exchanged or refunded in the amount of the purchase price on the gift receipt. The refund will be credited to a gift card. With no receipt, items purchased at JCPenney are eligible for exchange or refund at the item’s lowest selling price within the last 45 days issued in the form of a merchandise return voucher. Some rules apply.