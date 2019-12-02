Local singer donates money from album sales to Kiwanis Club of Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - A Lowcountry singer is now giving back to her community by making a donation that is certainly music to their ears.
Katie Godowns is a professional singer and a 2006 Battery Creek High School Graduate who recently found a pretty special way to say thank you to her old school.
She recently donated all the proceeds from her first CD release “Moving Mountains” right to the Kiwanis Club of Beaufort. The money will then be set aside in a scholarship fund to help local students continue their education.
A gift she hopes will go a long way in helping others turn their dreams into a reality.
“I know that I had a music scholarship but I still had to take out loans and make payments for the last 10 years and I know how that feels. When someone graciously gave me a music scholarship, it was everything. So I really wanted to partner with them because I knew that money would be going back into the community and help someone else,” said Godowns.
In total Godowns donated $8,000 to the Kiwanis Club of Beaufort. And like the title of her album, she hopes this money will help “Move Mountains” for those who receive it.
