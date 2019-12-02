Monday: Sunny, Brisk First Alert Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Colder air continues to filter into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry this morning. Many communities are in the 40s; closer to the coast it’s in the lower 50s. The wind is making it feel much cooler than what the thermometer says, across the board.
Bundle up this morning. Chilly, windy weather persist through the afternoon.
Under sunshine, the temperature warms into the lower 50s by noon; peaking in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Winds will, occasionally, gust stronger than 30 MPH through 3 p.m.
This evening, the wind calms under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures tumble into the 40s, quickly, after sunset. It’ll be near freezing Tuesday morning. Cover your plants, if necessary.
Tuesday afternoon remains chilly and sunny; temperatures only peaking in the low to mid-50s.
A very gradual warming trend carries us into the weekend as the next chance of showers approaches.
Have a wonderful Monday,
Cutter
