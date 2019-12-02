Savannah mayoral runoff happening Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, if you live in parts of the Coastal Empire you can head to the polls.
Georgia voters will decide any remaining Runoffs from the 2019 elections.
That includes city council seats in Richmond Hill, Guyton, and Walthourville. And it also means people in Savannah will know who their next mayor is.
Since Nov. 5 Savannah mayoral candidates, Alderman Van Johnson and Incumbent Eddie DeLoach, have spent the last few weeks campaigning for Tuesday. The two speak in confidence about coming out on top.
The two candidates held rallies Monday to further reach out to the community and tell them why they should come out to the polls. DeLoach was behind in votes after the general election, but Johnson didn’t reach the 51 percent that would’ve given him the mayor seat.
They both say it’s imperative that people come cast their vote.
“Savannah belongs to everybody. The community, the people at large, should have a say in the direction of their city. I’m tired of Savannah living in mediocrity. I’m tired of Savannah just getting along to get along. I want to move Savannah from good to great,” said Johnson.
“We’re here and we’ve worked hard for the community and we would like to have another four years to continue to work hard. We can’t do this without a vote. We feel like our folks show up we have a chance to win,” said DeLoach.
