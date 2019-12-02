WTOC remembers Craig Harney’s life and legacy

“Everyone here on stage is part of the WTOC family, and everybody is so talented up here. So let’s introduce you to some of our band members. I want to mention this guy over here, he does a little bit of everything here at WTOC. I go out in public and there’s two questions I get, How’s Doug doing? Second question is, oh yeah I work with Craig Harney. Hardest working man in Savannah, Craig Harney right here ladies and gentleman,” said Cihla to the crowd on May, 15 2009.