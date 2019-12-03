Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 12-3-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure dominates our weather through Thursday. We'll see mainly sunny skies with cool mornings and milder afternoons. A cold front moves in Friday with a sight chance for a few showers. Low pressure will pass to our south Saturday keeping some clouds and a slight rain chance.
Today will be sunny and cool, highs 53-55.
Tonight will be clear and chilly lows, 35-40.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, highs 62-65.
Wednesday night will be clear, lows in the low 40s.
Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy, lows near 40.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the upper 60s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 40s.
Saturday will partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs in the low 60s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with 10% chance for a showers, lows in the mid 40s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the upper 60s.
