First Alert Forecast: Freezing Start to Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly clear sky, it’s cold this morning! Temperatures are in the low to mid-30s across the area; coldest west of Interstate 95. Some, patchy, frost is possible through 8:30 a.m.
With a mostly sunny sky in the forecast, temperatures warm to near 50° at noon and peak in the low to mid-50s in the middle of the afternoon. The breeze remains much lighter than yesterday afternoon.
This evening will be mostly clear and chilly as temperatures cool back into the 40s after sunset; bottoming out in the mid to upper 30s Wednesday morning.
Temperature re-bound to near 60° Wednesday afternoon under plenty of sunshine. A slight chance of rain is in the forecast this weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.