Give back, support nonprofits on Giving Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, hopefully, you’ve still got a little money left in your budget for Giving Tuesday.
“Giving Tuesday” is a global generosity movement created to help make the holidays merry and bright for others by supporting local nonprofits. It was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good.
In Savannah, some of the participating nonprofits include America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Friends of Savannah Coastal Wildlife Refuges and Hospice Savannah.
Find out more about Giving Tuesday by clicking here. The website has a list of charities and organizations and is searchable by locale. So if you want to find an organization in your town or city, the website can help you out.
