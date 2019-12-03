GSU holiday helpers making Christmas brighter for families in need

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Christmas will be just a little brighter for hundreds of needy people in Bulloch County.
Students and others on the Georgia Southern Statesboro Campus bought gifts as part of a university tradition.
Gifts of sweaters, sweatshirts, even socks might not sound like much of a Christmas. But for the people represented by these tags, this could be the difference between getting a gift or none at all. Organizers of the Holiday Helper tree say they continue to be amazed at the response.
The colorful packages fill the floor as Jordan Wilburn makes sure they’re each in the right pile. Faculty, staff and students picked all of the nearly 600 tags from the tree last month and returned with gifts for the person.
Some are children, some are senior adults. Wilburn says the tree helps some students appreciate what they have and stretch their generosity toward strangers.
“We’ve continually had people coming to the office, bringing two, three, four gifts even though they only took one tag or bringing in large boxes so they can really make someone’s holiday special,” said Wilburn.
Organizers team with more than a dozen local agencies to identify those who need help the most.
They’ll have all of this bagged up and ready to deliver by the end of the week.
