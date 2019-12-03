Gullah Eats cooks up traditional Shrimp & Grits

December 3, 2019 at 12:18 PM EST - Updated December 3 at 12:18 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gullah Chef Leslie Gooding believes its time to get back to the traditional style of shrimp and grits.

Gooding, who owns and runs the catering company Gullah Eats, showed us how to cook her grandmothers’ shrimp and grits. She says her grandparents never used specific measurements when cooking, and she does the same.

Ingredients:

grits

butter

milk

Shrimp

beef sausage

onions

red, green, and yellow peppers

Salt and pepper

garlic

creole seasoning

Directions:

Clean and devein one pound of shrimp.

Brown your sausage.

Add onions and peppers shrimp.

Sautee for about seven minutes.

Add a little flour to thicken gravy.

Finally, add a little water.

Add a top to and let the food simmer for five minutes.

Place atop your grits and enjoy.

