Gullah Eats cooks up traditional Shrimp & Grits

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gullah Chef Leslie Gooding believes its time to get back to the traditional style of shrimp and grits.
Gooding, who owns and runs the catering company Gullah Eats, showed us how to cook her grandmothers’ shrimp and grits. She says her grandparents never used specific measurements when cooking, and she does the same.
Ingredients:
grits
butter
milk
Shrimp
beef sausage
onions
red, green, and yellow peppers
Salt and pepper
garlic
creole seasoning
Directions:
Clean and devein one pound of shrimp.
Brown your sausage.
Add onions and peppers shrimp.
Sautee for about seven minutes.
Add a little flour to thicken gravy.
Finally, add a little water.
Add a top to and let the food simmer for five minutes.
Place atop your grits and enjoy.
