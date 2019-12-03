Holiday Centerpiece Demo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Do you want to take your Christmas decorations up a notch? Michael Skaff, the owner of Savannah Interior Plant Designs, stopped by Morning Break to show us you can easily make a festive holiday centerpiece at home.
Skaff will be leading a series of holiday DIY decor workshops at the Perry Lane Hotel in downtown Savannah. The first workshop, on Wednesday, December 4, will focus on holiday centerpieces.
Classes continue through December 18. Tickets to the class are $50.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.