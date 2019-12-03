National Influenza Vaccination Week begins

(WTOC) - This week is National Influenza Vaccination Week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention established National Influenza Vaccination Week in 2005. They hope the week will help highlight the importance of continuing flu vaccination through the holiday season and beyond.
Data shows that fewer people get the vaccination after the end of November.
East Cooper Medical Center in South Carolina says as long as flu viruses are spreading and causing illness, vaccination should continue throughout flu season to help protect as many people as possible against flu.
They also say that while vaccination is recommended before the end of October, getting vaccinated later can still be beneficial during most seasons for people who have put it off.
If you have already gotten sick with flu, there are other strands of the virus to protect yourself against.
A map on the CDC website can help you find locations near you to get the flu vaccine.
