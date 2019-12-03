Report: Alanis Morissette heading out on tour for 25th anniversary of ‘Jagged Little Pill’

(WAVE) – Queen of the 90’s Alanis Morissette is reportedly hitting the road again to commemorate the 25th anniversary of her album, ‘Jagged Little Pill’ in the summer of 2020.
According to Rolling Stone, the tour will run from the beginning of June, starting in Portland, to July 25, ending in Nashville.
Morissette’s tour-mates are set to be Liz Phair and rock band Garbage.
The Jagged Little Pill ticket presale starts Dec. 10. Regular ticket sales open Dec. 13.
