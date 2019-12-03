Savannah Police working to identify package thief caught on surveillance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are working to identify a man who stole several packages and potted plants off of a porch on Westbourne Avenue on Nov. 26.
Police say around 3:45 p.m., an unknown black male who was traveling in a white Chevrolet Cruze walked up to the front porch of a residence in the first block of Westboure Avenue, removed two small potted plants as well as two packages that had been delivered on the porch. The incident was captured by a doorbell surveillance camera.
The man is described as a bald black male with a black goatee.
Anyone with information on either subject is asked to contact the Northwest Precinct at (912) 651-6990 ext. 1749. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
Watch the full surveillance video:
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.