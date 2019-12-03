S.C. Ethics Commission finds former Beaufort Co. Superintendent in violation of ethics code

BEAUFORT CO, S.C. (WTOC) -The South Carolina State Ethics Commission has found former Beaufort County School District Superintendent Jeff Moss in violation of their ethics code.
Moss is no longer employed by the Beaufort County School District. He stepped down in 2018, two years before his contract ended.
The violation states that Moss became a member of a consultant for the Education Research and Development Institue, a for-profit corporation that designs and sells educational products and services. Moss participated in ERDI panels from February 2015 to July of 2018. ERDI reimbursed Moss for travel expenses and paid him various sums for the different panels he participated in.
The complaint alleges that Moss requested and received reimbursement from the District for a 2015 ERDI conference and a 2017 ERDI conference. The complaint also states that he failed to use appropriate time off for these conferences. In total, Moss is accused of receiving more than $6,500 in improper reimbursement.
The complaint states that Moss must pay back the total sum of $6,659.72 to the District and admit to the ethics violation. If he fails to do so, he will be ordered to pay back $28, 259.72.
