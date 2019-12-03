Fatal Lady’s Island fire under investigation

LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) -The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a man died in a house fire on Lady’s Island.
Firefighters arrived on Pleasant Point Drive to find a house on fire early Tuesday morning. One man was able to escape the burning home. Another man was trapped inside of the home and was unable to escape. He has been identified as 58-year-old Jeffrey Hile.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Stay with WTOC as we work to bring updates to this story.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.