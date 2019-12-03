Store clerk shoots, kills alleged robber at Hinesville convenience store

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A convenience store clerk shot and killed a man allegedly trying to rob the Kwikway Foodmart on Elma G Miles Parkway on Monday night, according to the Hinesville Police Department.
Hinesville Police were called to the store for a reported shooting. When they arrived they determined a man was attempting to rob the store when the store clerk shot him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time it is not clear if the suspect also fired shots. Police are waiting to get in touch with next of kin before sharing the suspect’s name.
Police continue to investigate.
