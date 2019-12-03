Vigil service held for Craig Harney

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC and the community will remember the life of a true legend.
Many are gathering at the Cathedral of Saint John the Baptist to remember the life of our colleague and friend Craig Harney, who passed away this weekend.
The impact Craig has on this community is evident. Over the last few days and Tuesday at the Cathedral for visitation, the outpouring of love and support is immeasurable.
Craig wore a lot of hats here in Savannah. He was involved with organizations, he served on boards, he played a big role in St. Patrick’s Day events and other events here and he told the stories of many.
We’ve spoken to city and community leaders, co-workers and friends who recall memories of him and who say he was dedicated to everything he set out to do. He was the Creative Services Director at our station and created masterpieces over the last few decades.
Everyone who knew him says his smile and positivity was contagious.
The visitation is scheduled to go until 6:00 p.m. Immediately following will be a vigil service.
