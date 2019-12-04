Community Champions: Bryan County Children’s Fund

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You know Christmas is getting close when the Ford Plantation Giving Tree gets less decorated.
"We do like only having a few of those little angels left,’’ Christina Trolinger said of the community’s giving tree. “I’m sure they’ll be gone by the end of the week.’’
As angels come off the tree in the main office at the Richmond Hill community, the likelihood of a Merry Christmas grows.
Each angel contains the wish list of child from a local low-income family and each Ford Plantation resident who takes an angel off the tree helps fulfill those wishes.
"They’re all from Bryan County, which is where we’re located,’’ said Denise Thompson. “So, it’s all Bryan County, we’re giving back to the community and Bryan County, so it makes you feel well. I think it helps get out there that we do care and we’re here for them.’’
Within a couple of weeks, all the toys and clothing collected at Ford Plantation will be delivered to the Bryan County Family Connection.
This is one of several giving trees contributing to the Bryan County Children’s Fund Christmas Empty Stocking program, which last year served 207 families and more than 600 children in Richmond Hill Pembroke and Ellabell.
"There are people who in the door all the time who say they would not be able to provide Christmas for their children if this program did not exist,’’ said Mary Blue, a case manager with Bryan County Family Connection. “So, it’s very rewarding for every person who participates and is able to contribute in that way.’’
And the contributions of these WTOC Community Champions become more apparent with every angel that leaves the tree.
"There was a lot more on there earlier,’’ said Thompson. “Now we have a few. So, we’ll get them all filled by the end of next week.’’
