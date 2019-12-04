Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX forecast 12-4-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure dominates our weather through Thursday. We'll be dry a chilly morning and a mild afternoon. A cold front brings a slight rain chance Friday as low pressure passes to our south. High pressure controls our air this weekend with generally quiet conditions and cool temps. A stronger cold front moves in Tuesday with much better rain chances and colder air for the middle of next week.Tonight will be clear and chilly, lows 38-44.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and milder, highs 64-68.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the low 40s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower, highs near 70.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy, low in the mid 40s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows in the mid 40s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 50s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 70s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 70s.
