Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX forecast 12-4-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure dominates our weather through Thursday. We'll be dry a chilly morning and a mild afternoon. A cold front brings a slight rain chance Friday as low pressure passes to our south. High pressure controls our air this weekend with generally quiet conditions and cool temps. A stronger cold front moves in Tuesday with much better rain chances and colder air for the middle of next week.Tonight will be clear and chilly, lows 38-44.