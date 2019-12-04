Gov. Kemp appoints Loeffler to U.S. Senate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp has confirmed his appointment to the U.S. Senate.
The governor picked Kelly Loeffler to replace three-term Senator Johnny Isakson.
Loeffler is a republican donor and financial services executive from the Peach State.
Governor Kemp took online applications for the job after Isakson announced he would retire at the end of this year.
Loeffler will serve and likely run as an incumbent if the governor calls for a special election. That would happen in November of 2020.
Both of Georgia’s Senate seats will be up for grabs. Senator David Perdue’s seat is also up for re-election next year.
