5 more mumps cases confirmed at CofC, bringing total to 61

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of confirmed mumps cases at the College of Charleston continued to rise this week.
Five more cases were confirmed, bringing the total to 61 total cases since the outbreak was first reported. Five new cases of the mumps were confirmed last week at the college.
Since September, the College has hosted two two-day vaccine clinics on campus, and officials say the vast majority of the mumps cases are no longer infectious.
According to the CDC, an infected person can spread the virus by coughing or simply by touching things with unwashed hands that others than touch. They also say the symptoms of the disease could take up three weeks to kick in after a person is exposed.
Those who have never received the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, are urged to receive the full two-dose MMR series. For those who have not received the MMR vaccine, they’re asked to visit a local pharmacy, urgent care facility or primary care physician.
Once students receive the vaccination, they should bring a copy of the record to Student Health Services.
