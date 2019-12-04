Richmond Hill, Guyton, Walthourville runoffs decided

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Richmond Hill held a runoff Tuesday for council Post 4. The winner is Steve Scholar.
Scholar received 312 votes defeating Les Fussell, who received 242 votes.
Voters in Guyton chose T. Marshall Reiser for its City Council Post 1 seat. He received just nine votes more than his opponent Tamela Mydell. Post 2 was another close race. Hursula Pelote has won the runoff against Andy Harville by just eight votes.
In Walthourville, Bridgette Kelly ended up with a solid margin over Renee Hemingway in the Post 3 race. The split was 111 to 80. And Sarah Betty Hayes has defeated the Council Post 5 incumbent. She earned about 60-percent of the vote over Vincent Pray.
