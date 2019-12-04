Savannah Police seek to locate beauty store shoplifting suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Detectives with Savannah Police are asking for help as they try to locate a person they say shoplifted $900 of merchandise from Ulta Beauty.
Police have identified that suspect as 40-year-old Krystal Ard. Ard, also known as Monkie, was caught on video stealing multiple items on November 1st. Ard is a white woman standing 5′7″ with medium-length brown hair. She is known to frequent the 200 block of Sweetwater Station Drive and the 1700 block of Grove Point Road.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (912) 351-3403.
