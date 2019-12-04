S.C. officials report 12 highway deaths over Thanksgiving weekend, more than 1,000 crashes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety has released numbers related to traffic incidents on state roads during the busy holiday travel weekend.
From Wednesday to Sunday, officials reported the following:
- 9,621 cases made
- 7,394 warnings
- 1,152 motorists assisted
- 207 DUI arrests
- 2,134 safety belt violations
- 1,164 collisions investigated
- Preliminary: 12 highway fatalities
For some context, over Thanksgiving weekend last year there were 12 fatalities reported. In 2017, there were 14.
