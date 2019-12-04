60th annual Mayor’s Christmas Motorcade in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mayors from across the Southeast gathered in Savannah Wednesday.
It’s all to give back during the holiday season. The Mayors’ Christmas Motorcade took off from the National Guard Armory.
This year marked the 60th anniversary of the event sponsored by the Georgia Municipal Association. They gather mayors and other leaders to deliver presents and personal care items to patients at the Georgia Regional Hopsital.
Midway Mayor Levern Clancy Junior says it’s something he’s glad to be a part of.
“It’s a great event, because it shows that they’re loved. And a lot of them don’t have family members and then the family members, they get admitted into the hospital and then nobody goes to check on them. So I think this is a great event,” said Clancy.
The program has grown since it was created.
It started off as just a way to provide gifts to patients at Central State Hospital in Milledgeville. In the 80′s it was expanded to support state regional hospitals.
