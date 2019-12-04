Top Teacher: Catherine Richie

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - She is helping to shape young minds and lives in Savannah by answering a higher calling.
Catherine Richie teaches religion and scripture to students at St. Vincent’s Academy in Savannah.
“What I love, because I get to teach religion, I love to teach them how it applies to their everyday life,” said Richie. "And relationships and following Jesus all day long is real religion not just saying your prayers. but really living kindness, charity and generosity and serving the community. "
Richie says sharing and teaching her Christian faith is everything to her.
“I start my day with prayer and mass. And everyday pray for my students. I try to ask God for inspiration. And what to teach them. And help them to be inspired to hear. My goal is that they get to heaven. But also they live a good life on earth. That they love God and love others and are happy,” she said.
Richie hopes to inspire these students to achieve greatness and show a little faith and kindness goes along way.
“We talk a lot about support. We talk about walking through the halls of school, that they can make or break someones day by smiling or even recognizing them. Making them feel human. And how powerful that is. Our words can do a lot of good or a lot of damage,” she said.
