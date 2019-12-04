Wednesday: Early Morning Chill, Day-Time Sunshine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are in the mid and upper 30s inland; lower 40s closer to the beach. It’s cold enough for a jacket or coat this morning; a light breeze may occasionally add to the chill this morning.
Under plenty of sunshine, the temperature warms to near 60° at noon and peaks in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon along and south of I-16. Temperatures may be a few degrees cooler, lower 60s, further north.
A breeze makes it feel cooler this afternoon.
Temperatures cool back into the 50s, then 40s, after sunset this evening. Plans? Keep a jacket around. The temperature bottoms out in the upper 30s and lower 40s Thursday morning.
A gradual warming trend takes hold Friday ahead of a seasonably cool weekend.
Warmer weather is in the forecast early next work-week ahead of the next strong cold front.
