Arrest made in shooting that killed 20-year-old Beaufort man

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department has made an arrest in the Nov. 22 shooting death of 20-year-old Ethan Bosworth.
Investigators have charged Cameron Chan’ou Kim, 18, with murder.
Bosworth was found unresponsive, with gunshot wounds, after crashing his car in the 2700 block of Waddell Road.
Kim was identified through an investigation of the crime scene, extensive interviews with witnesses, as well as friends and associates of Ethan Bosworth and Cameron Kim. Kim has been taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center to await an initial appearance.
Police say this is a key milestone in the case, but are still investigating Ethan Bosworth’s murder.
Anyone with information should contact Inv. Joshua Dowling at 843.322.7950, or the Anonymous Tip Line at 843.322.7938.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.