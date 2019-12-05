Canned food drive excusing parking citations in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah Parking Services will be hosting a canned food drive for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia and will excuse parking citations for anyone who brings a donation.
The food drive will be held from Dec. 9 to Dec. 13. You can bring your donations to the Bryan Street Garage on those days from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Parking Services will excuse up to five citations for overtime on a meter or in a time zone. A donation of five cans will excuse one citation.
They will also excuse an unlimited number of other citations. Those include street sweeping, fire hydrant, or expired tag citations. It also takes a five can donation to dismiss one citation. Any late fees incurred still must be paid.
Red light citations will not be excused. Anyone wanting to donate to excuse a citation must also have their license plate number with them.
Ramen noodles and any expired items will not be accepted.
The requested donations include peanut butter, canned meat and protein like tuna, chicken, salmon, ham or ravioli, soups, and canned vegetables.
